Big Brother 25 spoilers: HumiliWeek, plus a jury twist?

Tonight on Big Brother 25 we had the announcement of HumiliWeek — so what exactly is that going to mean? Well, we tend to think that there are a few different twists that will come with it.

The most obvious thing we learned at the end of the episode tonight: Everyone other than Head of Household Cameron is going to be a have-not. Basically, that means that every single person in there is going to be miserable. We do tend to think some other punishments will be coming, at least in due time.

What is perhaps more interesting, at least to us, is what the big twist could be when it comes to the jury this season. How could it look and feel different from what we’ve seen in the past? There’s a chance America (the country, not the player) could have a jury vote in honor of the 25th season — or, could the jurors all keep living in the house? That would be totally random, but it could definitely open the door for some more mess as the season goes along since the players would have to openly campaign for their votes all season. That may be too big of change, though, and it goes a little bit against what we have seen over the course of the series.

Hopefully, whatever this proves to be is worthy of the hype that Julie threw upon it — and this isn’t going to sink like some lead balloon once we actually know the truth. We were honestly expecting a little bit more when it came to game-related surprises over the course of the night in general here.

What do you think is going to happen over HumiliWeek on Big Brother 25?

