Big Brother 25: Where is Red Utley, Julie Chen extended interview?

Following tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode, there’s a chance you could want the full interview with Red Utley and Julie Chen Moonves.

So, where is it? We should start off here by noting that some people out there may be stunned over the fact that there even are interviews at this point. It’s been forever since someone actually left that house! Yet, Red departed after a really chaotic vote, and we do think his head is probably spinning because of that.

One of the things that has changed with some of these extended interviews so far this season is where you can find them. Take, for example, the fact that we have seen them debut everywhere from Paramount+ to Instagram. So where can you find this one? The official Instagram page for the show tomorrow. Honestly, we’re not sure just how much content you’re going to get out of that, but we say this mostly because Red was not exactly a quote machine in his initial interview.

Honestly, we wish that in this interview, Julie had indicated more that Jared had embellished some of the Cameron stuff — mostly because Jared’s fears that some of that would come out are among the big reasons why he is sitting outside the game right now. His eviction had more to do with his association with Cameron than it necessarily did with himself — which is funny, given the fact that they barely spoke the past few days.

We will say that this point, our disappointment over Red’s eviction comes from a couple of fronts. For starters, the fact that Felicia and Meme didn’t vote to evict Jag. Also, the fact that Red didn’t blow up Felicia on his way out the door.

