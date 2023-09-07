Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere: Will we learn Maddie’s fate?

As many of you may be aware at this point, the Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere is going to be coming to Amazon Freevee soon. Just how soon? Think along the lines of October 20! There are a lot of different goals that the producers are going to be out to achieve here, but we tend to think one of the biggest ones is quite simple: Revealing the fate of one Maddie Bosch.

Is the character still alive? Or, has she fallen victim to what happened at the end of the season 1 finale? Given that she’s 1) in the poster and 2) a big part of the show in general, we tend to think that she will make it through — however, nothing here is guaranteed. The one thing we do feel fairly confident about right now is simply this: If you are the streaming service, you probably don’t want to waste a lot of time before giving some answers. Why would you?

Just think about it like this: For the entire hiatus, you’ve left everyone largely on the edge of their seats, wondering just what in the world is going to happen to this character. If you wait too long from here on out, then you start to run the series risk of dragging things on too long. Or, having Maddie’s fate be a distraction from everything else that is going on.

Ultimately, Harry Bosch already knows that something is wrong here, and that’s another component to this: He’s not going to be able to focus on anything else until he learns more about what happened to his daughter. This could lead to some of the best stuff we’ve ever seen from Titus Welliver, and that is saying something given that we have had so many opportunities to see him shine already as this character.

Hopefully, as we approach the premiere of Bosch: Legacy we’ll start to get a few more clues as to what’s ahead — for now, we’re staying optimistic for now just answers, but answers soon.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Freevee.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







