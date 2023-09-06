I Am Groot season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?

Following the season 2 finale on Disney+, are you going to see an I Am Groot season 3 renewal? Or, is this the end of the ride?

Before we start things off here, we should really note that on paper, this feels like this is the sort of project that the streaming service and Marvel could bring back at just about any point. Remember for a moment here that more so than some full-length series, this is just a series of fun little shorts about an iconic character from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Because of the nature of this “show” and also the priorities over at Marvel, we hesitate to say that there is any sort of time-frame on this.

Speaking to Josh Wilding of ComicBookMovie.com, here is what director Kirsten Lepore had to say on the idea of doing more of this someday:

I would be very interested in [Season 3] … It would be very cool to see a feature-length Baby Groot, for sure, and I feel like that’s all I can say. I enjoy working with this character in any capacity they will allow me to.

So what is it going to take in order to make more happen, or potentially get a full-length movie of Baby Groot down the road? A lot of it will be the overall performance of these shorts, but we also tend to think that there is something more to be said about the state of Marvel in general. We do think that the company is in the process of both reinventing and also reevaluating what a number of their priorities are in the near future, especially as they become increasingly more costly and beyond that, the releases also get a little bit more spread out with each passing day.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a possible I Am Groot season 3 at Disney+?

Would you like to be able to see some sort of feature film here, as well? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some additional updates.

(Photo: Disney+.)

