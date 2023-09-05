One Piece season 2: Netflix exec seems hopeful about renewal

Following the massive global success of One Piece season 1 over the past week, it feels easy to say that a season 2 will happen … right?

On paper, it feels like the adaptation of the beloved manga has done everything that Netflix could want and then some. It has performed extremely well all over the globe so far, and beyond just that managed to receive mostly positive reviews. That is not an easy thing to do in this particular genre, as the source material is so beloved.

There’s no questioning that the streamer did invest a lot in the show, as these episodes were not exactly cheap to make. Yet, that’s almost the case with any action-adventure shows of this nature. We’re not sure that an adaptation like this would have even worked ten or fifteen years ago, when shows were not anywhere near this ambitious.

While Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters did not recently confirm a season 2 (per Deadline), he did have the following to say about the response:

“This is a very high bar to meet, to basically take a storied manga and deliver it in English-language, live action … Pretty much all the haters are out, looking for a reason to hate you for it. To be able to deliver it and have it be massively popular and a success around the world is amazing to see.”

This has gotta be one of the first times that we’ve seen a business executive use the word “haters” in a quoted statement, right? We do think that Netflix is going to look at the numbers for the next week or two before deciding further on the future, but given the amount of material that is out there, it feels like this is a world that could be explored for some time to come.

