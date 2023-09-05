Quantum Leap season 2 spoilers: The 100 alum Eliza Taylor joins!

If you were excited to get a little bit more news now on the subject of Quantum Leap season 2, let’s just say we have you covered!

In particular, what we are here to discuss now comes from a casting point of view, and it includes a pretty familiar face in The 100 alum Eliza Taylor. According to a new report from Variety, Taylor will be a series regular starting in episode 3, where she will be playing the part of Hannah Carson, described as “a complex young woman who may be more than she appears.”

Meanwhile, the site also claims that Yellowjackets actor Peter Gadiot will be playing U.S. Army Officer Tom Westfall. This is a guy who is overseeing the Quantum Leap project and also comes from a military background. He is described as “a spiritual kind of warrior who both men and women admire, but whose humility keeps him from ever being arrogant.”

In bringing in these two new characters, our feeling is that the show is going to be looking to try and figure out a way in which they can bring us some new energy in whatever way that they possibly can — and that is certainly something that they can always need. After all, one twist we are probably not going to see (at least in the early going) is Ben returning home. We hope that this will happen eventually, but the show is probably going to make us wait for some time in order to have us see it.

Remember now that season 2 of Quantum Leap is going to be coming to NBC this October, and because filming started earlier this year, there was a chance to get a number of episodes in the bank before the WGA strike began.

