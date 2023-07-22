Quantum Leap season 2 spoilers: Melissa Roxburgh to appear

Quantum Leap season 2 is set to premiere on NBC this October, but why wait to share some fantastic casting news?

During the show’s official San Diego Comic-Con event this weekend, it was confirmed that Manifest star Melissa Roxburgh is going to be appearing early on in a guest role. Also, the audience had a chance per TVLine to see the start of the season 2 premiere, which does (spoiler alert) confirm that Ben does not find his way home. We don’t think that this is going to be some huge, earth-shattering surprise to anyone out there. Why would we think that this journey would be anywhere close to easy at this point?

The casting news here is fantastic for Manifest fans, who are still watching the final episodes on Netflix and hoping that some sort of spin-off could be announced in the future. Showrunner Jeff Rake is eager to do more, but it remains to be seen how much the OG cast would be featured all of the time.

Meanwhile, getting Roxburgh on board here is further confirmation that Quantum Leap continues to really excel when it comes to getting guest stars. Just remember that season 1 brought us Justin Hartley and Brandon Routh, amongst a number of other super-familiar faces. We know that Scott Bakula remains the white whale, but he passed on an appearance in season 1 and we’ll have to wait and see if that changes.

For those wondering how there is any season 2 footage at all to show here, filming kicked off earlier this year, far before the start of the writers’ strike. It does not sound as though all episodes have been filmed, but a significant chunk have and that will give NBC a lot to air in the months ahead. (Side note: studios need to pay writers / actors what they deserve!)

(Photo: NBC.)

