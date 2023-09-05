Virgin River season 5 premiere: Watch the first eleven minutes!

We have been waiting to see Virgin River season 5 for over a year now and with that in mind, we come bearing great news today!

Leading up to the epic premiere in just a matter of days, the folks at Netflix have released an extended look at what lies ahead here. Just based on what we’re seeing here, this is going to be a season full of romance, drama, surprises … and of course a pretty angry Jack.

We probably don’t have to tell you what Martin Henderson’s character is angry entering the season. We already saw Charmaine lie to him about him being the father of the twins, and that’s not something he will get over easily. Because of this, he takes to chopping wood as a way to at least try to channel some of his rage. Mel may have some other suggestions that could actually help him a little bit more, but whether or not he is super-inclined to listen remains to be seen.

Also in this extended preview (watch at Tudum), you will have a chance to learn a little bit more about Vince, Preacher, and a number of other characters. While there is a little bit of moving the story here, at the same time a big focus here is also just making sure that certain loose ends are tied up from the end of season 4.

Will Virgin River season 5 ascend to new heights?

For the time being, we are hopeful — however, at the same time we are also well-aware of the fact that in terms of promotion, there are real challenges in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. A lot of people may not even be aware the show is back in a few days! With that in mind, it’s up to all of us to better get the word out.

