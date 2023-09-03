Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 9/3?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we going to be getting a little more news on the late-night show soon?

Obviously, at this point it goes without saying that it would be great to see the late-night institution back around as soon as humanly possible, and for good reason. This hiatus has been over four months now and while we’re used to breaks here and there during the season, never anything like this. It’s been the longest we can remember not getting new installments with Oliver in the past several years, and possibly since the beginning of the show.

The hardest thing about the break this time is rather simple: It could have been avoided rather easily. The way to make that happen is simple: You just go ahead and pay the writers what they are asking for. Is that really a hard thing to do? Their requests are not that hard, and neither are the ones made by the actors of SAG-AFTRA. If one deal gets done, we have hope that the other will follow. Unfortunately, for the time being there just isn’t that much evidence that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

While you do wait for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver to return, we know that John has been performing some stand-up in various parts of the country. Meanwhile, he is also a part of that Strike Force Five podcast venture with his fellow late-night hosts. They are all trying to find a way to keep some humor out there in the world, but it’s hard amidst all of this labor frustration.

At this point, our hope is that we at least get an episode or two before the end of the year, though it remains unclear if that is happening or not.

What do you most want to see when Last Week Tonight with John Oliver does eventually return to HBO?

How much do you think that the strikes are going to be discussed? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some further updates as time goes on.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







