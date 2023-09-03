The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 4 air date: What’s next

Following the new installment tonight, it makes sense to want to know when you can expect to see The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 4 on BBC One. What is the schedule looking like here?

If you are a little bit confused about this at the moment, let us just say that we more than understand. The first episode aired on a Sunday, episode 2 was a Monday and now, episode 3 aired on a Sunday again. So what can you anticipate moving forward? Well, here is what we can tell you at the moment: Episode 4 is airing again on a Sunday, and we do tend to think that this is where all of the installments will air over the rest of the way. In general, we do just think that this makes a little bit more sense to keep things consistent, and the two-day premiere at the start of the series was just a way to ensure that viewers got hooked.

Want to get a few more details now about what lies ahead? Then all you have to do is check out the full The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 4 synopsis:

Aoife’s body is missing and Lorna is devastated by the news of the death of her child. The search for her daughter’s grave becomes ever more fraught. Enlisting Michael to help, the two begin to understand the enormity of what Aoife Cassidy had come to share with the town. Lorna takes matters into her own hands and heads toward the convent, but will she be brave enough to face past demons?

Back in Dublin, Colman is reprimanded for his renegade actions. It feels to him that his nightmares are becoming real, and he begins to delve into his own past. A shocking revelation builds a new connection in the case. Does Colman hold the answer that Lorna is looking for?

Just from reading all of this, it feels like we are going to be seeing one of the most emotional installments yet. Be prepared for plenty of tears, and one of the best performances we’ve seen from Ruth Wilson.

(Photo: BBC One.)

