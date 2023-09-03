Professor T season 2 episode 2 spoilers: ‘The Mask Murders’

Next week on PBS you will have a chance to see Professor T season 2 episode 2 arrive — so what can we say about this one right now?

Well, for starters, we should go ahead and note that there are some things that are going to be quite fascinating on a case level here. After all, the main story at the heart of “The Mask Murders” is going to, in so many ways, look and feel rather similar to what happened to a case from many years past.

So how will the title character find himself involved in the case? Well, more than likely it’s not going to be all that different from what we’ve seen in the past … but also, isn’t that more or less the point?

If you do want to get a little more insight into what could be coming here, we suggest that you check out the official Professor T season 2 episode 2 synopsis:

A prominent barrister and his second wife are found shot to death in a crime that has uncanny parallels to a double murder that he successfully prosecuted 15 years ago.

While there is sure to be a big case at the heart of every single story you see coming up, let’s go ahead and remind you that these will be looped into some larger threads here at the same time. We don’t exactly get the feeling that this show is going to give us a bunch of disjointed stories the whole way through without finding some ways to link all of them up! Of course, we tend to think that there are some interesting and surprising ways that this will happen.

Of course, keep watching and, while you are at it, recommend the show to more and more people out there! This is the only way to guarantee that we end up getting a season 3 here in America…

