Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Will renewal come in September?

Now that we are in the month of September, is there any chance that news on a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is going to finally come out?

We should start things off here, of course, by noting what may be obvious to a ton of people out there: The demand for more news on the Jeremy Renner series is very much there. Why wouldn’t it be, given that it wrapped many months ago and since that time, Paramount+ has been radio silent?

Well, as it turns out, there is a pretty significant reason for this, and it has a great deal to do with what is going on when it comes to star Jeremy Renner’s health and recovery — and that’s without even considering what is happening right now with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Each one of these things are making it really hard for us to have a good sense as to when discussions can even happen when it comes to the future.

Because of all of this, we do currently think it is doubtful that we are going to get a lot of news on Mayor of Kingstown season 3 this month. Could that change in October or November? Maybe, and it depends 1) on ending the strikes and then 2) on seeing what Renner’s interest is in continuing Mike’s story. We do tend to be optimistic that we will get more of it eventually, but there really is no hurry.

For those wondering…

While Taylor Sheridan is involved in Mayor of Kingstown, he is not the day-to-day showrunner. Because of this, it is a little bit easier to conceive that the turnaround on a season 3 (after of course a renewal) would not be extreme. The earliest we imagine we could see more is either in late 2024 or early 2025, but a certain amount of patience is required here. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens…

What do you most want to see when it comes to a potential Mayor of Kingstown season 3?

When do you think we will get more news? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







