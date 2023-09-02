Ahsoka season 1 episode 4 preview: What is the end goal?

As we prepare ourselves to see Ahsoka season 1 episode 4 on Disney+ in a matter of days, why not talk priorities here? What can you expect to see from start to finish here?

When it comes to Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren, we don’t think that this answer is actually all that complicated: They need to find Baylan Skoll. In general, they recognize that there are connections between him and Thrawn, just as there are also connections to all of this and locating Ezra Bridger. Meanwhile, we certainly think that Baylan wants to square off against them as well. It feels fair to call this particular story a collision course.

Yet, you can argue that the same issue with Ahsoka episode 4 is what was present previously in Obi-Wan Kenobi. After all, you cannot just have every episode be a huge battle between the main characters and the adversaries, especially since at a certain point, it becomes hard to believe that everyone is still alive or that some other people are eventually able to escape the clutches of evil.

Even if there are no significant / major battle scenes ahead here in episode 4, we do think that there will be a real emphasis put on trying to figure out how to leap the story forward. While episode 3 was essential for reestablishing much of the relationship between Ahsoka and Sabine, we do understand the criticism that it did not move things forward enough for the main characters.

Of course, we are also hoping that the next episode runs for a little bit longer — we don’t expect these Disney+ shows to be feature length, but episode 3 was barely longer than your everyday sitcom.

