Van der Valk season 3 premiere spoilers: The story ahead on PBS

Are you ready to check out the Van der Valk season 3 premiere on PBS? We’ve been waiting a while to see it and thankfully, the big moment is almost here! This is an episode coming your way tomorrow that should have twists, turns, drama, and all sorts of other good stuff.

If you enjoyed the first two seasons of the series, of course we tend to think that you will like what is ahead for the Dutch detective. There are new cases, new characters, and hopefully with all of that new surprises!

Before we go any further here, though, why not at least do our part in order to better set the stage? Below, you can check out the full Van der Valk season 3 premiere synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

The first episode of Van der Valk Season 3 brings a new day and a new dawn for Dutch detective Piet Van der Valk as he welcomes two new sergeants to the team, the hotshot but impulsive Eddie Suleman and the technical whiz Citra Li.

So where is this episode going to end Our hope is, of course, that by the end of it, we have a chance to at least better understand the new players and what makes them tick — and beyond just that, have the road better paved for what the remainder of the story is effectively going to look like.

Even with the new comers, we would say that Piet’s story is not going to look all that different fundamentally from what we saw in the past. After all, why would it be? We are talking here about a story with some pretty established faces at the center of it still, so we have to wait and see just how the new mix works — and if the show lives up to what is clearly some already-established hype built up over time.

(Photo: PBS.)

