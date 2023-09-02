Professor T season 2 premiere spoilers: What’s ahead on PBS?

Are you ready to see the Professor T season 2 premiere over on PBS? We know the network has made you wait a while for it! The import is coming back alongside a number of other fan favorites in the Sunday-night lineup, and that means mostly more mysteries, new dilemmas, and of course some crazy personal developments.

Basically, this show is very much in the tradition of so other atypical crime dramas, whether you are thinking about a Grantchester, a Strike, or even a Monk or Psych for those who want some US comparisons. Of course, here we have a professor working with a team to solve crimes. While it is probably helpful that you see the first season to understand everything that is going on here, we hardly think that it is altogether necessary.

Want to get a few more details now about what to expect in season 2? Check out the full synopsis below:

Professor Jasper Tempest and the team untangle a series of knotty crimes ranging from an unexplained fire in a student block to the mystery of an entire family found dead in their home. Meanwhile, Professor T is dominated and perplexed by the women in his life, from his mother to the love of his life Christina, and his new therapist, Dr. Helena.

Of course, who doesn’t love a number of complicated scenarios? Seeing Tempest navigate a lot of these issues alongside the cases is a part of the fun, and this show is always better when they can throw a few different unexpected twists and turns in your direction. The more that they can do this and do so consistently, the better off the story is going to be. Let’s just hope that when the dust settles here, we are getting a product that is at the very least, every bit as good as what we had for season 1.

What do you most want to see moving into Professor T season 2 over on PBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming up here soon.

(Photo: PBS.)

