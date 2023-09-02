The Bear season 3 renewal: Will we get it in September?

Is there a chance that we are going to get an official The Bear season 3 renewal over the course of September? Is that too much to ask for?

Well, the first thing that we should do here is remind you of something simple: Isn’t another season in some ways inevitable? Shouldn’t we 100% be getting more of Jeremy Allen White and the rest of the cast? The FX – Hulu series is considered to be the defining dramedy of the year, one that packs in so many memorable characters and plenty of heart. Everyone speaks about wanting more of the show and with that, we tend to think that more is absolutely coming.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

As for whether or not that official renewal is coming this month or not, at this point we tend to think that this connects mostly to one other question: Whether or not the writers’ strike ends this month! If that happens, there is a reasonably good chance that we get more episodes and soon. It will certainly make negotiations easier, and it also 100% would if the SAG-AFTRA strike concludes, as well.

(Here is your reminder that the actors and writers are trying to get reasonable things out of these strikes — it is up to the powers-that-be to make a fair deal happen.)

If a renewal does happen this month…

We do think it will open the door for The Bear to come back at some point in 2024, especially since the show does not take some incredibly long period of time to film. Of course, there are still some considerations here, including the busy schedules of the cast. Once the strikes are over, we know that they all have a lot of stuff on their plates!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bear, including an episode count debate

Do you think that we’re going to get The Bear season 3 to happen over the course of this month?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to then also come back around to get some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







