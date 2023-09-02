Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying here, but we absolutely miss the crime drama being on the air! It has now been well over three months since the season 13 finale and beyond that, September / early October is typically when we see the cast and crew return to the air.

So is that about to happen? Well, in a word … no. You’re going to need to exercise a lot of patience here as we continue to endure a really long wait. Not only is there no new episode of the Tom Selleck drama tonight, but there are still no scripts. We are close to four months into the WGA strike and there is still no evidence that a deal is around the corner. This month is going to be hugely essential to determining whether a 10-13 episode season is possible for Blue Bloods and many other standard in-season shows, as multiple months of script time within the writers’ room has already been missed. More than likely, this is not going to be extended to compensate for the time lost.

Because the writers on Blue Bloods cannot work on scripts during the strike, we almost wonder if the ideas for season 14 are ever-evolving and will end up being rather different from what they were conceived at around the time season 13 ended. There could be a time jump, some new storylines could enter the fray, and it remains to be seen how the show will continue to balance the large cast that it has. It has already been reported that many of the leads took a pay cut to ensure that everyone could stick around, but will we continue to see the full group in every single episode? There are questions that we still need answers for.

Before we conclude here, let’s just remind everyone that the writers have had fair requests for the entirety of this strike, and that every person is fighting collectively for the greater good. Blue Bloods writers of course deserve more, and they still have it better than many others who work on shorter seasons with a worse residual model.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods now, including how CBS is planning to air episodes this fall

What do you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get even more news on the series.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







