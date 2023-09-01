Blue Bloods season 14: How CBS is handling long wait

As a good many of you out there are aware at this point, we are going to be waiting a long time to see Blue Bloods season 14 arrive on CBS. So what is the network trying to plan in the interim?

Well, if you head over to the show’s official Facebook Page now, you can get a good sense of it. The network is presenting a list of “Classic Episodes” from the past thirteen seasons that can be voted on in whatever way in which you see fit. Starting on Friday, September 29, the episodes will then start airing leading up to viewers’ #1 choice closer to the end of this year. Think of this as a weekly countdown as voted on by fans.

Given that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes remain ongoing, this idea represents CBS trying to do basically whatever they can to convince people to watch some of these shows over the course of the next several months. Of course, one way to get the Tom Selleck drama back would’ve been to help facilitate a deal with the studios and the guilds, but that still has not happened.

If you now want a few more specifics on the current state of season 14, all we can say is that the writers’ room has yet to even open and as a result of that, the absolute earliest we could see the show back is at some point in mid-to-late January — and that is only if there is some sort of deal that gets done over the next few weeks. The more likely scenario, at least right now, is that we’re waiting until February at least. If we’re lucky, we may be able to get somewhere between 10-13 episodes.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

