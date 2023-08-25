Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that the wait has been pretty darn long already to get new episodes — are we at the end yet?

Well, the first thing that we should do here is point out simply where things stand at the moment — there is nothing insofar as new episodes go on the network for a good while. The writers’ and actors’ strikes are still ongoing, and there is still no specific timing as to when or if they will end.

For those of you looking for a new update on this subject, the only thing that we could tell you is that there have been meetings over the past couple of weeks between the WGA and the AMPTP, otherwise known as the group representing the streaming services and studios. At times, it has appeared as though some progress was being made and it’s possible that we are inching closer. However, we also are not at a proper conclusion yet, and we are closing in on almost four months since the strike first began.

With that, it is also worth noting that unless a deal does get done at some point within the next few weeks, a January premiere date for the Tom Selleck series is probably off the table. This would hurt CBS a good bit, and this is why we’d advise them to give the writers the fair deal that they deserve. We know they aren’t the only corporation involved here, but getting these people back to work is critical and all the demands are reasonable.

Based on what we are seeing the AMPTP do at the moment, once the WGA strike is resolve, it seems like the actors of SAG-AFTRA will be a priority then. We know that some movies are already getting delayed out of fear that there will not be any actors to promote them.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

