Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date: Is January 2024 feasible?

Is there a chance that Blue Bloods season 14 is going to premiere on CBS when we get around to January? For a while, that has been a best-case scenario for us amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Of course, it goes without saying that we would love for these strikes to be over immediately, and for all writers and actors in the industry to be paid what they deserve. However, it is also pretty clear at this point that we’re looking at a process, and this is the sort of thing that takes a long period of time in order to play out. Our dream remains that filming can begin in November with the strikes wrapped up by then and if that happens, a January premiere is possible.

Remember, we’re trying to be realistic here — there is just no logistical way to imagine the Tom Selleck show getting back on the network at any point before this. It may actually be mid-to-late January, rather than some point earlier on in the month.

Whenever we do see Blue Bloods back, we tend to think that its schedule for most of season 14 will look similar to the years prior. You will get new episodes, a batch of repeats, and then new episodes again. We aren’t going to get a ton of episodes in a row to compensate for the delay unless the network delays the premiere until early March and airs them with fewer interruptions. We are not getting 22 episodes or anything close to it. 13-14 for the whole season feels like the most we’re going to have, given that writers have already missed two-plus months of when they are typically in the room.

Hopefully, we will get some compelling stories to compensate for the wait when the crime drama returns; just because there are fewer of them this coming season does not mean they will be anything less than stellar.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

