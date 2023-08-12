Blue Bloods season 14: Will filming begin this fall?

Is there still a chance that Blue Bloods season 14 production is going to kick off at some point this fall? We know that there have been questions about this for some time and in all honesty, not a single person who works on the show actually knows anything as of yet.

So, for the time being, let’s start things off here by noting the following: All things depend on the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes ending, which means the writers and actors getting paid what it is that they deserve. Are there some hopeful signs on at least one of these right now? Well, we can at least say that the writers are going to be negotiating with the AMPTP, the body of streaming services and studios, over the course of the next week. This is the biggest light at the end of the tunnel that we’ve seen for a while with the strike, but this does not guarantee that things will be concluded here in the immediate future.

Let’s just map something out for the sake of the argument. If the WGA strike is wrapped up by mid-September, that gives the AMPTP a good six weeks, give or take, to strike a deal with SAG-AFTRA before production would be delayed again. There’s a chance that filming could happen in November and if that happens, Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the cast could air in January.

Let’s go ahead and remind you that we aren’t going to get a full season of Blue Bloods at this point, but you more than likely know that at this point. At most, you should just hope for somewhere in the 13-15 episode range, which would still be enough for some classic Reagan stories.

From the outside looking in, there is not much to do beyond crossing your fingers and/or hoping for the best!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

