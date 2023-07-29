Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date: Our hopes for August

Is there any chance at all that we could get a Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date before we get to the end of August? Is that something to realistically hope for?

Let’s start off here, of course, with a reminder as to why so many viewers are most likely confused. Typically, at this point in the summer, filming is underway and we at least have some sort of inkling as to what is coming up next. However, at this particular point, we know just about nothing. There are no scripts due to the WGA strike, which has been going on now for close to three months. Meanwhile, the SAG-AFTRA strike is also more than two-plus weeks in, and there is no clear evidence as to when that is going to end, either. We are still in the midst of a long and difficult standstill, and we don’t have an answer as to when things will end.

So what is there to then hope for over the course of August? Well, not that much given that until the strikes end, there is no real chance for CBS to announce a premiere date. They wouldn’t want to do that and then have to change it later if there is no resolution to them. That confuses viewers, and it also costs them money in promotion. They are at this point better off being patient … or, of course they could try to be proactive in working to end the strikes and paying the writers / actors what they deserve. We know that they are only one part of the equation, but they could lead the charge?

For now, we tend to think the best hope is that Blue Bloods comes back in January and we get more of a firm announcement about that in late September or October. Once again, though, that’s predicated on production actually get underway.

Rest assured that no matter when the show comes back, there will probably not be any big changes to the story. We know there have been rumors out there about possible cast exits, but none of that has been confirmed and many series regulars already took a pay cut to stick around.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

