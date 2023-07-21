Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date: The best thing to expect now

As many of you may be aware at this point, you are going to be waiting for a good while to see Blue Bloods season 14 arrive. CBS has now formally delayed the Tom Selleck cop drama, as it is not on the fall schedule.

Of course, we would love to live in some mythical world where the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes could end sooner rather than later and as a result of that, season 14 could still come back this fall and CBS could change their schedule again. Unfortunately, that is likely not happening. We have yet to see any evidence that the AMPTP, the governing body behind the scenes for the networks and studios, are even engaging in talks with the writers or actors. There are a lot of people in the business speculating that it could be October before a deal is done.

If this does prove to be the case, what is the most realistic best-case scenario out there for Blue Bloods season 14? Think in terms of mid-January. If it takes until September or early October for a deal to get done, there is at least a path there for production to start in November, and for a couple of episodes to be banked for the first month of 2024. There will still need to be breaks here and there in the season so that production can stay ahead of the game.

Also, we are still only expecting a 13-15 episode season even in this best-case scenario. There isn’t any evidence out there that CBS would extend the production of Blue Bloods past its typical window, even with these strikes in mind.

Technically, is the show on the fall schedule?

Well, yes … but the plan is to only air repeats. We don’t exactly think that this is what anyone out there wants.

When do you think we are going to see Blue Bloods season 14?

