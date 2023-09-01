The Challenge USA season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Individual game

As we prepare for The Challenge USA season 2 episode 8 to arrive on CBS, the first thing to note is that we’ll be waiting a while for it! At the moment, it does not appear that we’re going to be diving into anything more until we get around to Thursday, September 7.

What else stands out? Well, everything has changed when it comes to the structure of the game. It is pretty ironic that there are Survivor players on this season, given that the comparison between the two shows at present is pretty darn clear. Just think about it for a moment — we’ve got the Challengers working as teams for the first part of the season and now, everyone is fighting more on their own. Now, we just need 200 different immunity idols and twists to be thrown in here — if that happens, it’s perfect! (Of course, we kid — don’t come for us, internet!)

Want to get a few more details now about what this episode could look like? Then we suggest that you check out the full The Challenge USA season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Independence Day” – The challengers’ strategies shift after host TJ Lavin announces that the team competition has concluded and they enter the individual phase of the game, on THE CHALLENGE: USA, Thursday, Sept. 7 (10:01-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Who is in the best spot right now?

Overall, we’d probably say someone like Desi or Cassidy since neither one of them should be thought of as a top threat, even if they’ve both proven themselves in a lot of ways. We tend to think that the MTV alums will continue to be in the crosshairs a lot, and the same goes for someone like Tyler just because of his notoriety.

