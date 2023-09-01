Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date: Our hopes for September

Is there a chance that we are going to learn anything at all when it comes to Chicago Fire season 12 over the course of September? We certainly think that there is a lot to think about at this point, given how this is typically the month in which the show comes back.

Unfortunately, and as so many people out there know already, we are not exactly in the middle of a typical year. Instead, we are setting up for a situation in which it could be several more months before just about anything is revealed for the firefighter drama, let alone anything else within the One Chicago world at the same exact time.

So where should we start off when it comes to this discussion now? By noting that more or less, the writers’ strike has been going for a solid four months at this point. We wish that we could say that we’ve reached the end of it but unfortunately, that is clearly not the case. Instead, we’re just in a spot where we are entering Labor Day Weekend with a lot of uncertainty as to if a deal is going to get done through the remaining weeks of the summer.

Because of where things currently stand with the WGA and the streamers / studios that comprise the AMPTP, all we can say for now is this — the only Chicago Fire news we are hoping for this summer is an end to this strike, plus then the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike soon after. A possible January premiere is slipping further and further away, and so are the chances of us getting a 13-episode season. Unless something is decided soon, both of these could be out the window.

Do we think NBC probably realizes that they need a sense of urgency here? Absolutely, but that doesn’t mean that we’re going to see a deal struck. Remember that they are one of just many companies within the AMPTP and everyone needs to be on the same page.

