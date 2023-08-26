Chicago Fire season 12: Should you rule out a crossover?

We obviously know that there are so many things you could and should think about entering Chicago Fire season 12, but why not discuss crossovers? Is there a reasonably good chance that we are going to get something in that vein this go-around?

First and foremost, we don’t think that we are breaking any ground here when we say that we’d love nothing more than to have some sort of crossover event happen down the road. Why wouldn’t we? Just think about how iconic they have been to the franchise over the years!

With that being said, it is also obvious that we’ve been sorely missing them since the onset of the global health crisis in 2020. It has been over three years now since there has been some sort of epic three-part event within this world, and we would love nothing more than to be able to sit here and say that something different will be coming moving forward. Unfortunately, that is not something that we can guarantee for season 12. As a matter of fact, we could be lucky if there is any sort of major crossover at all until at least the 2024-25 season for the entire franchise.

We don’t think that we need to reiterate the reason why, given that it’s the same reason why we don’t have premiere dates for Chicago Fire and the entire franchise at large. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes make it really difficult to plan anything for now, and we know that there are a lot of logistics at play here that are going to make it happen.

For now, the priority here has to be the same that it’s been for the past few months — that the writers get a deal they deserve, followed by the actors soon after. If all of that happens, then everything gets back on the table. We’re still not thinking that a crossover is going to happen anytime soon, though…

