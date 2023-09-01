Is Alex Hibbert leaving The Chi and his role as Kevin at some point this season? At this point, we’ll at least say we understand the concern.

After all, consider for a moment what happened at the end of tonight’s episode. We already know that Kevin is living his own life despite being so young, and that could include taking his already-successful self out to the West Coast. This is a land of new opportunity for him, and in the midst of so much hardship in this world a lot of the time, it’s great to see someone have good things coming their way.

Of course, the trade-off to all of this is the fear that Kevin goes and with that, so do our chances of getting more of Hibbert on the show.

Now, we should note that nothing has been confirmed suggesting that the character could be departing The Chi. However, at the same time we do recognize that Showtime is getting more and more into the spin-off game now that they are under the Paramount+ umbrella. If they were to move a character elsewhere and give them their own story, he’s an intriguing candidate given that he’d have a chance to really build a new world for himself out there and could experience all of the highs and lows of being a young person in a new city.

Given that there’s still SO much to go this season, though, let’s not draw too many assumptions — instead, we’re just going to watch closely to try and see what The Chi has cooked up the rest of the way. At the very least, we’re sure that there will be a lot of story for Kevin moving into the next episode.

What do you think: Could Kevin actually leave Chicago at some point on The Chi season 6?

