Suits spin-off Pearson now streaming exclusively at Peacock

Given the massive streaming success of Suits over the past several weeks, it made sense for someone to pick up its spin-off Pearson. Now, we’ve gotten a better sense of just who that someone is.

According to a report from Deadline, Peacock has secured the exclusive streaming rights to the first season of the Chicago-set series starring Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson. The show ran for just ten episodes before being canceled at USA, but it does still maintain a dedicated following.

It absolutely makes sense that Peacock would jump on bringing the show back now, given how Suits is now in the public consciousness like never before. Even though Peacock has had all nine seasons of the Gabriel Macht legal drama for some time, it was the first eight seasons arriving on Netflix that really brought its popularity to another level. It also served as a huge reminder to networks and streamers alike that in this era where episode orders are getting shorter and “prestige” programming is being branded as more and more important, there is still something to be said for a show with familiar characters and stories that you can dive in and out of over time.

So could this streaming pickup lead to more Pearson down the line? Much like with Suits, we tend to move forward with the assumption that just about anything is possible. However, we are also well-aware of the fact that Torres has another job now on 9-1-1: Lone Star. Also, in order for any show to really get off the ground the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes need to be resolved. As much as we would love a quick ending to all of this soon, it does not appear, at least for the time being, like that is in the cards.

For now, let’s just say this — if you love Pearson, now is your chance to enjoy it again! Or, this is a great way to dive into it for the first time if you haven’t already.

What do you think about Pearson landing at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







