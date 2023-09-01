Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who won HoH, week 5?

Who won HoH for week 5 in Big Brother 25? This is a question we more than understand a lot of people having at this point. After all, we’re on the precipice of a really interesting time in the game, one where multiple people realize that Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy are in many ways running the show.

Now with all of this being said, is anyone going to do something about it? That remains to be seen, given there is a lot of ear and a real “go with the house” mentality within the game. Figuring out the new HoH is just the first step for getting some of the excitement to happen after the fact.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

We will be the first here to say entering the episode tonight that we didn’t expect to see much of the actual competition, especially since the BB Power of Invincibility Competition needed to air. There was also, of course, a chance that we would not even have an eviction depending on whether or not Matt used the power. (Update: Matt DID use the power, meaning that Jag is 100% safe and as a result of that, he can compete in the next Head of Household. So can Cameron.)

So … who is actually in power?

Refresh the page for more!

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Big Brother 25 and the eviction tonight

Who did you want to see win Head of Household going into Big Brother 25 tonight?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming that we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







