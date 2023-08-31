Big Brother 25: Was Jag Bains evicted, or saved by Matt?

Was tonight the end of the road for Jag Bains on Big Brother 25? We didn’t want to see it happen! After all, he was an extremely likable guy and someone who really wanted to be a part of this season. He fought really hard the past couple of days, but almost to his destriment.

Let’s remind everyone out there of a recurring theme for this season: If you are a competitor, you get taken out. Jag campaigned much harder than Blue, and was close to Reilly for a big chunk of the time she was in the game. The entire leadup to tonight’s show was very similar in terms of people giving him countless assurances that he would be okay, even if that was not actually the case.

So while we were sure that Jag would be evicted tonight if things came to a vote, there was no guarantee that would happen. Why? Matt has the BB Power of Invincibility and can use that to cancel an eviction either this week or next. There were reasons for him to want to use it this time, namely that Jag is a physical competitor who could take the heat off of him, and he could also go after Cameron and Red moving forward. Jag is no danger to Matt’s game.

However, here is the big risk: What if Matt is in danger next week? What about Cirie? After all, she is the only other person who seemingly knew about it ahead of tonight, and she has a lot of sway in what he’s going to do.

So, what did Matt choose?

