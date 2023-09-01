Minx season 2 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: It all falls apart?

Next week on Starz you are going to have a chance to see Minx season 2 episode 8 and, of course, this is more than just your standard installment. “Woman of the Hour” is the big finale, and there is a chance that it ends up being the final one for the series, as well.

Are there still chances that we get a season 3? Sure, as it feels like most people involved are open to it. The real challenge here is of course just trying to figure out whether or not that is going to happen when there is so little information out there about ratings or performance. Also, the show has premiered right in the middle of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which makes matters all the more difficult.

Want to get a few more details now about what the story is going to be? Well, based on the Minx season 2 episode 8 synopsis, it seems as though some major problems are going to come in Joyce’s direction here:

At the Minx International launch party, Doug confronts Constance, while Joyce starts to lose control of her magazine. Shelly and Lenny look towards an uncertain future.

Is there a chance that there is some jaw-dropping conclusion here?

Well, that really comes down to how confident the producers were at the time of putting the scripts together that there could be more. It’s important to remember that way back when the story was being devised here, Minx was still an HBO Max series. That was long before it was removed from that service and acquired by Starz. (Heck, HBO Max isn’t even going by that name anymore!) We do want to stay hopeful for what lies ahead here, but it is clear that a certain amount of patience could be required to see what the network decides.)

