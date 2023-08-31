Spellbound season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the release of season 1 today on Hulu, is there going to be a Spellbound season 2 at some point down the road? Or, should we acknowledge that this is going to be more or less it?

It can be rather hard here to know where things stand, so let’s just kick things off by stating the following: At the time of this writing, there is no official renewal for more of the series. Is there still a chance? Sure, and it comes down to how many viewers (especially within the desired tween demographic) choose to watch all of season 1 in its entirety. This is a fantasy series that is, as the title would suggest, about magic. Also, let’s just say that it has to do with ballet.

If you have not heard that much about the series as of yet, check out the official synopsis below:

When Cece Parker Jones, a vivacious 15 year old relocates from a small town in the US to France to study at the Paris Opera Ballet School, she’s on top of the world! But things turn upside down when she discovers a book of family spells in the back room of her Aunt Ginger’s apothecary. While snooping through the book, she unknowingly casts the antidote to a protection spell that has been hiding her identity since she was a little girl. Turns out, she comes from a line of powerful witches called the Wizens! And in doing so, she summons her nemesis, the Mystics, who are after her magic. This spit-fire teen must now juggle the pressures of an elite ballet school, learning new techniques she’s never studied before, keeping up with her intense academics, not to mention her new friendships and maybe a cute boy… or two, as well as her incredible ability to activate magic, while keeping this a secret for only her closest friends.

Now, we do think that Hulu will spend the next month or two really determining whether or not there is a future here; after that, more news could come out! We do advise a certain amount of patience here, mostly due to the fact that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are almost sure to delay things to a certain extent.

