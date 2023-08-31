Men in Kilts season 3: Is is renewed, canceled at Starz?

Given that tonight marks the season 2 finale, this feels like the appropriate time to ask the question — is a Men in Kilts season 3 going to happen at Starz? Or, are we now nearing the end of the road for the Sam Heughan – Graham McTavish travel series?

We should note first and foremost that doing a season 2 made sense on a few different levels. For starters, there was a chance to explore some Scottish connections to New Zealand. Also, this is where McTavish actually lives, and where he worked on The Hobbit films. After this, you venture into a little bit more of unknown waters. We do think that you can make the case that the two can explore other parts of the world moving forward and learn a little bit more about other cultures, but will that be a top priority for either them or the network?

Personally, we believe that Heughan and McTavish (who have been unable to fully promote this season amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike) would be interested in doing more of the series if the opportunity arose. Yet, there are still a couple of other components to consider here.

1. Starz would need to be interested – Do we think this is likely? Well, at the very least, there is a good chance — but networks are unpredictable, and ones like Starz with a significant streaming presence do not publicly report numbers.

2. The two stars need to be available – Remember that they are both very busy and often have separate projects. Having to find time where they are available at the same time is not always easy! This is one of the reasons why in the event Men in Kilts does come back, it may not be until 2025 or even later. Luckily, this is not some sort of show that has to be some sort of annual thing; it can really just come back whenever the leads want it to and that’s okay.

