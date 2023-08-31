Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC alongside its spin-offs SVU and Organized Crime? We do recognize fully that it has been a really long wait to get a lot of news on the future of these shows, and we’d love nothing more than to be able to hand something down here.

So are we really able to do that? Unfortunately, not so much. Here is where we should start off today — there are no new episodes of the franchise either tonight or for the rest of the year, more than likely. We have almost reached the four-month mark of the WGA strike at this point, and we have yet to reach the light at the end of the tunnel. Meanwhile, we are a good month and a half into the SAG-AFTRA strike. We don’t think we need to go full broken record here but in case you didn’t hear previously, our stance remains clear that the writers deserve every single thing that they are asking for — and the same goes for the actors. The streaming services, networks, and studios have been dragging their feet.

Based on where things stand at the moment, the absolute earliest we can expect more stories from the Law & Order world is probably late January. We were hoping for a while that mid-January could happen and technically, it still could if a deal is reached with the writers in the next couple of weeks. The lack of progress, at least for now, is what has us concerned.

At this point, we really think that NBC needs to go into overdrive to get a franchise like this back on the air. The longer that it stays on hiatus, the more painful it becomes for them long-term — you don’t want viewers to form a number of new habits and you have effectively lost much of the fall already.

After everything that has transpired, when do you think we will get more of Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

