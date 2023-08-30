Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Flip-flopping continues? (day 29)

Just in case you needed more evidence that the state of this week’s vote is somewhat of a mystery, we’ve got it for you within!

So where should we start? Well, it feels right to note that as of this writing, many players are still somewhat up in the air when it comes to what they want to do in the Jag vs. Blue debate. Jared, Felicity, Izzy, and Cirie continue to talk it over and oscillate back and forth. It seemed almost locked that Jag was going last night and yet, there are more conversations going on today all about it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

So what do we think is going to happen when the dust actually settles here? If we were to come up with a pretty clear prediction, it is that we’re probably going to see the end of the game for Jag and sooner rather than later. We may not want it, but we continuously see everyone flip back to what the easier move is. It will probably be deemed as too risky, even though if Jag stays, Red may target Cory or America over a lot of other players anyway — meaning that Cirie’s group will be find.

The best reason to keep Jag is tied, ironically, to something Blue said as an argument for her to stay — she doesn’t want to win the next Head of Household. She’s fine being an easy pawn, meaning she is not a shield to hide behind.

More on the BB Power of Invincibility

Just in case you wanted another update on this, here it is — Cirie, Matt, Cory, and Jag have all basically confirmed in various forms that they played, but the winner has not been revealed. Jag has said that he didn’t win it, and we don’t think he did based on his campaign. Cory, meanwhile, has claimed to Izzy that he did win — but seemingly as a joke. Cirie previously thanked America, which could mean that 1) she won or 2) she is just happy to be in the top four.

Hopefully, we’ll at least get more clarity on all of this before eviction tomorrow; in a season where no one can keep their mouths shut about anything, it is weird that there is this big secret that we don’t know the answer to.

Related – Get some more thoughts now on the Power of Invincibility vote

Do you think we are going to lose either Jag or Blue on Big Brother 25 this week?

Be sure to share in the comments! After that, remember to then also come back to get some additional updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







