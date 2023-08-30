BMF season 3 premiere date: Starz releases news early!

As we look towards a BMF season 3 at Starz, let’s just say that we’ve got some good and bad news.

So, where do we start? Well, it feels like the right place is noting that we do have some official premiere date news. However, it comes with somewhat of an asterisk, as we are going to be stuck waiting a good while to get this show back on the air.

How long are we talking? Well, based on what the network said today, the plan is to have it stream starting on Friday, March 1. The reason for the long wait is rather simple, as the powers-that-be clearly do not want to have a 50 Cent-produced show on at the same time as another. The idea here is that they can keep as many subscribers around as long as possible. Friday is going to bring you the premiere of Power Book IV: Force on the app, and come December 1, you are going to have a chance to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Meanwhile, the next season of Power Book II: Ghost (which wrapped filming before the SAG-AFTRA strike) is probably going to come out at some point in late spring or early summer.

In getting back to BMF now, do you want a few more details all about what the future could hold here? Then we go ahead and suggest checking out the synopsis below:

Season three of “BMF” resumes the storyline inspired by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who established one of the most infamous crime families in the country known as, Black Mafia Family. We kick off Season Three in the early ’90s when the Flenory Family has reinvented themselves. Meech has moved to Atlanta on a mission to build up the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry created in Detroit. The series continues to humanize the choices of the brothers’ business and their pursuits of the American Dream.

What do you most want to see on BMF season 3 when the series does premiere on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







