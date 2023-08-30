Our Flag Means Death season 2 premiere date, teaser revealed

If you are like us, you have been waiting with bated breath to get an Our Flag Means Death season 2 premiere date. Luckily, today we have not just that, but also a little more news on what lies ahead here!

So where should we start? Well, it only feels right to begin with the start date of Thursday, October 5. The first three episodes of the season are going to stream on that day and from there, you will see it air two new episodes weekly until the finale arrives on October 26. This is a fairly short TV event for Rhys Darby and the rest of the cast, but the clear motive is to turn it into something that people really rally around and discuss.

Ultimately, doesn’t this feel like a smart move? This could be one of the biggest shows of October, and we certainly know that it has as passionate a following as just about any other show out there.

Now, let’s go ahead and give you a little more of sense of what lies ahead. Check out the season 2 logline below:

OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH is based (very) loosely on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). After trading the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas…they found love. Now, they have to survive it.

The full Our Flag Means Death season 2 teaser can be found over here, and it certainly seems like we’re going to have plenty of swashbuckling, but also action, drama, and a whole lot more. If you loved season 1, prepare for a really fun return to this world!

