The Great canceled at Hulu; season 4 shockingly not happening

Despite being considered one of Hulu’s more popular original series, we have some bad news today about The Great season 4 — it’s not happening.

According to a report from Deadline, the folks over at the streaming service have canceled the Elle Fanning historical drama. There was not a specific reason given for the decision, but it is not too much of a stretch to think that this is something similar to what we have seen with some other shows in the past. Basically, consider the end of the series to be a combination of not enough viewership in comparison to whatever the show’s budget was. This was an expensive costume drama with big names, and since streaming numbers are not always shared publicly, there may have been a steady drop-off over time.

With this being said, it does still feel somewhat shocking given the fact that The Great is about as unique of a series in this vein as you are going to get, given that it took real-life history and then added a lot of style and pizzazz to it. This was not a show that always took itself super-seriously and it worked to differentiate itself from the likes of Bridgerton, The Crown, Downton Abbey, or a number of other series that are out there in a similar vein.

Ultimately, is there any chance that another streamer or network chooses to revive the show elsewhere? We always like to adopt a never-say-never mindset within these sort of situations but for now, we consider it really doubtful. It is just hard here to really imagine, in this particular TV economy, that another broadcast will just at the opportunity — even if the show has had a good bit of success.

The big unfortunate thing, at least for now, is that this cancellation does make us all the more worried about some other Hulu originals down the line.

What do you think right now about The Great being canceled?

Are you shocked to see this happen? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







