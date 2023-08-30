Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Did Cory, Cirie win the power?

Who won the BB Power of Invincibility in the Big Brother 25 house? That remains the big mystery, and it does not appear to be 100% clear.

If there is anything that we can say right now, it is this: Matt, Cirie, and Cory have all expressed in some form that they competed, and we have no reason to doubt any of them. Jag is also a possibility, but if he did play, 100% he has not been confirmed as of yet. (We don’t think he won since if he did, he would be far more relieved today — unless he just wants to blindside everyone.)

Now, who really won? Realistically, you can argue that Cirie thanking America last night is evidence — but she may have just been thanking them for allowing her the chance to compete. Meanwhile, Cory asked Izzy if he should use the superpower today — and after that, feeds cut.

Could Cory be messing with her? Sure, but it’s a weird thing to lie about since it would put a bigger target on his back. We’ll see what other conversations come out but if either Cirie or Cory have the Invincibility, it makes little sense for either one of them to use it this week. After all, they could be in danger next time, or someone closer to them could. While Jag could serve as a number, we don’t think either one of them is SO invested in him as a player that they feel some inherent need to keep him in the game. What makes all of this so much harder is that with so many people playing, it is harder for people to have one-on-one chats with us.

