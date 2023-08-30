What We Do in the Shadows season 5 finale run time at FX

As we get ourselves prepared for the epic What We Do in the Shadows season 5 finale event on FX, let’s go ahead and ask an important question: How much story are we really going to get here? Sure, there are two episodes, but does that come out to an hour?

Because this comedy does air on a pretty supportive network, we have seen over the years a willingness to be flexible with many of their run times. They’ve allowed shows to be however long the story dictates, and we are pleased to note that this is going to be the case here, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

According to at least some early listings, it appears as though tomorrow’s two-parter is going to run until around 11:15 p.m. Eastern time. If you are planning to watch “A Weekend at Morrigan Manor” and then “Exit Interview” live, our suggestion is to prepare to stay up just a little bit later! Your employer the next day won’t mind and if they do, become the vampire Colin Robinson and drain their energy! (We kid, we kid.)

As for the story…

Given that much of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 has been all about whether or not Guillermo will tell Nandor the truth about Derek turning him, we expect this tension to come to a head soon. The concern as a result of that is quite simple: Nandor could kill his Familiar, and then kill himself. This is something that he has discussed starting back in the season 5 premiere, as he feels this is the ultimate betrayal.

Is there a way to get past it? We certainly hope so, especially since 1) there is a season 6 renewal already and 2) it would be really awful to have more of this show without two of the main characters.

Related – Be sure to get some other preview discussion for the What We Do in the Shadows finale right now

What do you most want to see over the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 finale?

Go ahead and let us know now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







