What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 10: ‘Exit Interview’

There are a couple of different directions we could see What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 10 when it airs. Yet, there are a couple of things worth noting here from the very start.

First and foremost, let’s remind you of this — it is the finale! You are going to be seeing it also air a little earlier than some of you would probably expect on Thursday night. It will arrive immediately following the end of episode 9, and it carries with it the title of “Exit Interview.”

So what makes this particular story notable? Then go ahead and check out the full What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 10 synopsis below:

The vampires search for a missing Guillermo. Written by Jake Bender & Zach Dunn & Sam Johnson & Sarah Naftalis & Paul Simms; directed by Tig Fong.

Clearly, the network isn’t willing/interested in giving too much away about these episodes as of yet and honestly, we can’t say that we’re all that surprised. Why would we think that they would? This is the last thing that they should want!

Of course, for the time being the biggest question that we’ve got is why Guillermo is missing in the first place — is there a specific reason for it? Let’s just go ahead and say that it could be tied to whether or not Nandor learns the truth about him becoming a vampire. From the very start of this season, a big question has been what he would do if he ever found out … and we’ve got reason to believe that there could be a lot of chaos that comes in the event that he does.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

