What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 9, 10: Finale event!

As it turns out, Thursday night is going to be all the more special when it comes to What We Do in the Shadows season 5 on FX. Not only are we going to have a chance to see episode 9, but episode 10 is going to be airing right after the fact! These two episodes could offer up at least some closure to some of the stories that we’ve had a chance to see so far and at the same time, really set the table for some more coming a little later on down the road.

After all, remember that there is a season 6 already confirmed! Isn’t it nice to know this in advance? From our vantage point, it certainly feels that way!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

If you look over at the link here, you can see at least some of what is coming up here in these two finales, including some sort of event that looks almost like a great human hunt that is going on. This is the sort of thing that could prove ridiculous for the vampires, but what is Guillermo’s role going to be in all of this?

As much fun as the promo for the finale is, we don’t really think that it does that much to resolve the central question that we find ourselves wondering at this particular moment. Is Nandor going to learn the truth about his Familiar in the near future? Obviously, this is a reveal that we are waiting to see play out, both in terms of the immediate and long-term aftermath. We don’t necessarily think that Nandor is going to kill someone he cares about, but aren’t there still some possible consequences? We tend to think so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on What We Do in the Shadows right now, including a better chance to laugh with the cast

What do you most want to see moving into What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 9?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







