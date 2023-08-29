Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: A Cirie, Jared disagreement

We knew that at some point, we were going to get an argument between Cirie and Jared within the Big Brother 25 house. In the end, it was all a matter of time.

After all, consider the fact that Cirie wants Blue out this week, whereas Jared wants Jag out this week. Cirie knows that moving into the next HoH Competition, Jag is much more likely to win and go after Cameron and Red than Blue is. She may also be worried about the showmance distraction, but that’s only one part of it. Hilariously, Blue even told Cirie and Felicia earlier that she’d be willing to take Jared out at some point. (Mind you, later on in the game as opposed to soon.)

Tonight, we have watched Cirie and Jared go back and forth on this subject, and it really comes down to this: Both players are trying to think about themselves and their path forward. Cirie wants to win, and so does Jared. They may be happy if the other person takes it home, but they want the title for themselves. Cirie has slightly better arguments about Jag helping everyone, though, since he could be of greater benefit to their asset right now as a physical player. They could use more of that as opposed to someone like Blue. At the end of the day, Blue only helps Jared and marginally so. Nobody really trusts here that much and she’s barely campaigning this week.

Technically, Cirie could bring in Bowie Jane and alongside Felicia, Matt, Izzy, and Mecole, they could get out Blue this week. Will they actually do that, though? That is a totally different story and a hard thing to figure out at the moment.

(We should note that both Cirie and Felicia have talked about the vote already, despite originally saying that they’d wait to tell him until right before eviction night.)

What do you think: Is Cirie or Jared right in this particular Big Brother 25 argument?

