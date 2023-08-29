The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 3 air date, more details

Following the events of tonight’s episode, are you curious to learn more about The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 3?

First and foremost, let’s start this piece off with a bit of a scheduling update, shall we? There is a new episode this Sunday; getting episode 2 on Monday was a smart thing to do mostly in how it can get people on board the show sooner rather than later. Our hope here is that the rest of the way, there are going to be chances to see Lorna in all the more complicated and intense scenarios. At this point, how can we not want anything else?

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, let’s look forward for a moment, shall we? Below, you can check out the full The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 3 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

A survivor’s funeral puts Lorna on edge. Her sleeplessness is beginning to get to her. Is she seeing things?

Hope then comes through unexpected information about Clemence’s daughter, and this might hold the answer to Lorna’s child’s own fate. But when Lorna finds a new ally it brings her to a devastating truth.

Meanwhile, Colman and Massey are at loggerheads. Colman feels that he has the evidence he needs to place Lorna and Aoife together. The net is tightening and Colman is desperate. A final showdown between Lorna and Colman then takes an unexpected turn.

As we continue to look ahead towards the remainder of the season, one of the things that we are hoping for mostly is that things do continue to surge forward at a pretty fast pace, and that does lead to a handful of other surprises here and there. The hyped “showdown” between Lorna and Colman is exciting, but are we really going to be at the end of it so soon? Why would we start to think that, all things considered? We’re not even halfway through the season right now.

(Photo: BBC One.)

