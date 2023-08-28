Miracle Workers season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at TBS?

Following tonight’s season 4 finale on TBS, is there a chance that there could be a Miracle Workers season 5 renewal? How much hope can we really have at this point?

First and foremost, let’s start things off here by noting the following: At the time of this writing, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Our hope is that we are going to see more episodes at some point down the road, but we understand if people are pessimistic for a couple of reasons.

1. TBS isn’t doing a lot of scripted programming anymore – This is something that they’ve been moving away from for a good while now, and Miracle Workers is in a lot of ways one of the last vestiges of original programming that they have in this genre. We do think they love the cast led by Daniel Radcliffe, but do they love it enough to keep it around?

2. The theme of this season has been about the end of the world – If you are going to end an anthology show, isn’t this the best possible way to do it? At the very least, you can argue that it makes some element of sense.

If we get a season 5, where would it air?

If we had to guess, we would think that it would be moved over to Max as an exclusive, but our concern here is mostly that Warner Bros, Discovery has been quick to cancel a lot of shows over the past several months, and they could very well do this here. We wouldn’t be shocked at all.

We just hope that one way or another, we get a decision over the next several months. The only reason that we may not, all things considered, is in the event that the WGA strike continues to go on a long period of time. (Pay the writers!) We imagine it may be hard to bring the show back without knowing what the story would be.

Do you want to see a Miracle Workers season 5 renewal over at TBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: TBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







