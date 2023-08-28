Entering The Challenge USA season 2 episode 6, we knew that the vets were still pulling out all the stops. You had mass strategizing, Wes getting emotional, and also a hope that eventually, people would turn on each other.

So when we got down to the Arena, we were genuinely curious about some of what was going to happen at the end of the day here. Wes was in danger of going into battle, and he did end up getting chosen at the end of the episode.

As for his opponent, it was a pretty good challenge for him in Dusty. He was a pretty physical competitor on The Amazing Race and yet, even his own team felt fine getting rid of him at this point. His goal was pretty simple here: Revenge.

Wes made a big point of saying that in some ways, knots are his biggest weakness within the game and they have foiled him a number of times in the past. So did history repeat itself here? Not so much! Wes was able to power through all of this and be both patient and physical enough to pull this off. This does allow him to live another day, but he can’t breathe all that easy — after all, he knows that he is going to remain a target just based on how well he’s done in the past.

As for Dusty, we feel for him mostly in that Amazing Race stars don’t tend to get that much love on this show — and they also don’t have a lot of built-in alliances. He also could not live up to the mass entertainment that we got from Leo in this spot last season. (Let’s all tear up over the lack of cat metaphors this time around…)

