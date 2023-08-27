The Challenge USA season 2 episode 7: A game-changing twist

Following tonight’s new episode, is there some more good stuff that we can say all about The Challenge USA season 2 episode 7? We tend to think so!

Where do we start things off here? Let’s go ahead and make things pretty simple here: Another episode is once again coming to CBS on Thursday, as they are keeping this twice-a-week format going for a little while longer. Also, we are going to get word about a big-time twist that could set in motion the remainder of the season.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full The Challenge USA season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Give Me Liberty, or Give Me Love” – A pair of CHALLENGE vets play cupid as romance blossoms for a couple of former BIG BROTHER houseguests, and TJ makes a shocking announcement that impacts the game for the remainder of the season, on THE CHALLENGE: USA, Thursday, Aug. 31 (10:01-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). TJ Lavin is the host.

The romance part of this synopsis is something that we’ve all suspected for a while and honestly, it’s hard to know what more even needs to be said here. The more intriguing part of this is of course tied to the twist. If we had to guess, we would imagine that it is tied in some way to the team format that we’ve seen for the vast majority of the season. How long do the powers-that-be really need to keep that going? Our feeling, at least for now, is that it does feel like the right time to mix things up and create some other new dynamics in the game.

Also, the amount of contestants left is starting to slowly whittle down, and that certainly is going to dictate the game on some level.

What do you most want to see moving into The Challenge USA season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







