Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 4 Veto Ceremony preview

Later today the Week 4 Veto Ceremony is going to transpire within the Big Brother 25 house — so what can we say about it?

First things first, we aren’t going to sit here and act like this one is going to be some sort of unpredictable surprise. As a matter of fact, we’d be shocked in the event that the Veto is even used. Head of Household Cameron put Blue and Jag on the block and while he’s considered Izzy and Jared as targets, he didn’t want to do something unless he had an excuse to. Otherwise, it is easy for him to just (ugh) “go with the house.” This is what he intends to do. (Red won the Veto, and he and Cameron are in lockstep.)

So are there still some interesting things to explore from the game overnight? Well, if nothing else we have more assurances that Cameron could be blindsided this week with Jag staying, provided that the plan really does work. The only reason it may not is simply because for whatever reason, Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy don’t do enough to ensure that they keep Bowie Jane as a number. (We don’t think she would rock the vote too much.)

From Cameron’s point of view right now, it feels like Blue and America could be nominees coming up, and we’ve also heard his proclamations that Izzy will be going sooner rather than later. This is just how in the dark he is about a lot of different things at the moment, as he feels like this Legend 25 alliance is somehow a real thing. Don’t be surprised if the likes of Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy try to throw the next HoH to Jag so that he could split up Red and Cameron, allowing them some more freedom to still maintain that alliance.

In general, this will probably be a quieter few days ahead than we’ve seen in the past … unless things get really nutting with the BB Power of Invincibility.

What do you want to see moving into the Week 4 Veto Ceremony tomorrow night in the Big Brother 25 house?

