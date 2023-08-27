Is The Challenge USA new tonight on CBS, facing golf delay?

Is The Challenge USA new tonight on CBS? Or, are we about to see the reality show pushed back due to a golf delay … again?

The reason that we frame it like this is rather simple: Not only has this happened before, but it actually happened not that long ago! There is no specific timetable for when the series will be airing yet, but it will be, once again, after 60 Minutes and Big Brother. As soon as there is a little bit more in the way of specific news to share, we will have it for you here.

As for exactly what it is that we can expect to see, we are pretty happy to help with that! Just go ahead and check out the full synopsis below with some more information:

“A Really Good-Looking Underdog” – Things get heated between two rookie players, and the competitors brace themselves for host TJ Lavin’s favorite challenge of the season, trivia, on THE CHALLENGE: USA, Sunday, Aug. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Obviously, trivia episodes are some of the most fun out of anything we get for this show, mostly because TJ seems to take so much glee in tormenting a lot of the contestants. That has been the case for a good while now! Some of drama around that of course will be more fascinating from a strategic point of view. Are some of the veterans going to be able to keep themselves on solid footing? They have been marked on here as targets for a good while now, and there is clearly no avoiding that.

