The Challenge USA season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Romance & trivia

In just a matter of days on CBS, you are going to have a chance to check out The Challenge USA season 2 episode 6. So what is going to make this particular installment notable? Well, for starters, this is going to bring back a fan-favorite challenge (and a personal favorite for TJ Lavin): Trivia.

So why does he like it so much? Well, let’s just say that it doesn’t have a lot to do with people actually trying to answer questions. Instead, it is tied to what happens in the event they get the question wrong. Who doesn’t love a little bit of embarrassment for the sake of our own amusement?

Below, you can check out the full The Challenge USA season 2 episode 6 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

“A Really Good-Looking Underdog” – Things get heated between two rookie players, and the competitors brace themselves for host TJ Lavin’s favorite challenge of the season, trivia, on THE CHALLENGE: USA, Sunday, Aug. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is anyone excited to actually see this particular romance? We should note that for us, our response at the moment is somewhat complicated. These relationships almost always seem overplayed at the end of the day, especially since it may or may not impact the game down the road. We know that Tyler and Alyssa in particular were hyped up a ton coming into this season, and what makes this all the trickier to dive into here is the simple fact that the two have already been on showmances in CBS shows in the past.

It’s still too early to know where the series will go long-term but with some MTV Challenge vets still in the running, there is always a chance that anything could happen. We have to be prepared for that in the end.

